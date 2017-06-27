Zebra mussels, an invasive species that can clog public water intakes and damage boats, have been found in Lake Travis, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The next step, said the department, is to educate the public about the infestation in order to help prevent the spread to nearby lakes. (Austin American-Statesman)

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read