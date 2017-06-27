A new concept for wastewater facilities developed in Massachusetts, designed to help smaller wastewater treatment facilities turn wastewater into useful water, may signal progress in getting communities together to transform how they treat their water. The new type of facility, promoted by the Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA), is called a “Community Wastewater and Energy Resource Center,” serving as a headquarters for a variety of technologies where flow can be routed to different plants and storage facilities. (Water Online)