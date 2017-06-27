What: Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan Open House Meeting, open to residents of the Cypress Creek watershed and experts to discuss the progress of the watershed protection plan. The goal of the plan is to ensure that the sustainability of the watershed is preserved and that water quality standards are maintained for present and future generations.

Who: Residents and experts will address aspects of the Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan, which addresses likely future nonpoint source pollution impairments of nitrogen and Total Suspended Solids.

When: Thursday, July 13, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Woodcreek City Hall, 41 Champion Circle, Wimberley