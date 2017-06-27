Event: Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan Meeting
The Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan Open House Meeting will be held July 13 for residents of the Cypress Creek watershed and experts to discuss the progress of the watershed protection plan.
What: Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan Open House Meeting, open to residents of the Cypress Creek watershed and experts to discuss the progress of the watershed protection plan. The goal of the plan is to ensure that the sustainability of the watershed is preserved and that water quality standards are maintained for present and future generations.
Who: Residents and experts will address aspects of the Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan, which addresses likely future nonpoint source pollution impairments of nitrogen and Total Suspended Solids.
When: Thursday, July 13, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Woodcreek City Hall, 41 Champion Circle, Wimberley
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up