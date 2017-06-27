Event: Blanco River/Onion Creek Water Forum
The Blanco River/Onion Creek Water Forum on July 13 provides an opportunity for Hays and Blanco county residents to learn about water issues that affect their neighborhoods.
What: Blanco River/Onion Creek Water Forum, an opportunity for residents of the Blanco and Hays county parts of the Blanco River and adjacent Onion Creek basins to hear from experts about water issues that affect their neighborhoods, including the area's unique karst geology, drought, floods, and unprecedented population growth.
Who: Sponsored by the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, experts will include James Beach, hydrogeologist; Carlos Rubenstein, local, regional and state expert in resolving existing and future neighbor water disputes; and Weir Labatt, expert in solving source, utilization, and reuse issues.
When: Thursday, July 13, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Off Campus Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
