by Robert J. Loyd and Donna J. Loyd
A U.S. sailor during World War II recollects his harrowing experiences aboard a Navy destroyer besieged by a typhoon in this debut memoir. ... This vivid memoir — co-authored by Loyd’s daughter-in-law, Donna — ably captures the terrifying force of the tempest … The authors interpret the sailor’s unlikely survival as a miracle (“Every man who had survived the typhoon on the Dewey felt certain he had come face-to-face with a higher power in the South Pacific those December days in 1944”). Given this riveting account, the reader may be inclined to agree. Compact and exciting, this volume is an excellent peek into World War II naval life. A gripping account of a natural disaster within a man-made one: war.
