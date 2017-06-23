In the Texas Political Roundup: The largest city in Texas joins the court fight over the state’s anti-“sanctuary cities” bill.

Plus, a Texas GOP lawmaker says a white nationalist group misrepresented itself when it sought his approval for a rally at the state Capitol. And the latest U.S. Census data shows more Hispanics are relocating to Texas than any other demographic.

  • The City of Houston will join a growing lawsuit against Senate Bill 4, an immigration enforcement law that allows peace officers to question the immigration status of people they legally detain. [link]

  • State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, said his office was "grossly misled" by a white nationalist group that wanted him to sponsor a rally at the Texas Capitol. [link]

  • Hispanics are behind a large portion of the state's growth since 2010, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. [link]

