Houston is the latest city to join court fight over Texas immigration law (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: The largest city in Texas joins the court fight over the state’s anti-“sanctuary cities” bill.
Plus, a Texas GOP lawmaker says a white nationalist group misrepresented itself when it sought his approval for a rally at the state Capitol. And the latest U.S. Census data shows more Hispanics are relocating to Texas than any other demographic.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
The City of Houston will join a growing lawsuit against Senate Bill 4, an immigration enforcement law that allows peace officers to question the immigration status of people they legally detain. [link]
-
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, said his office was "grossly misled" by a white nationalist group that wanted him to sponsor a rally at the Texas Capitol. [link]
-
Hispanics are behind a large portion of the state's growth since 2010, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. [link]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up