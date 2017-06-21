The current education budget deficit in Wyoming is $478 million for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 with future legislation almost certain to include drastic cuts to the education budget overall. Recently, the state passed a law that allows spending from its rainy day fund, but legislators must eventually choose from more long-term options to stabilize funding for the system. (Wyoming Public Media)

