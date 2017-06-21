In Wyoming, lawmakers research ways to fund schools
The current education budget deficit in Wyoming is $478 million for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 with future legislation almost certain to include drastic cuts to the education budget overall.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The current education budget deficit in Wyoming is $478 million for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 with future legislation almost certain to include drastic cuts to the education budget overall. Recently, the state passed a law that allows spending from its rainy day fund, but legislators must eventually choose from more long-term options to stabilize funding for the system. (Wyoming Public Media)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up