Proficiency-based education takes hold in Maine
As districts around Maine prepare to welcome the Class of 2021 this fall, educators are grappling with both policy and practice in the classroom. Without much guidance from the state, districts are able to define their own standards for proficiency in eight subject areas. But just how to guide individual learners is up to the teacher, and state officials have remained silent as to how they might measure implementation and success. (The Hechinger Report)
