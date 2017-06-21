Private pre-K funding widens gap among Detroit’s classrooms
In Detroit, where funding can only stretch so far, the reality is that some pre-K classrooms are far more supported than a room just down the hall of the same school.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
In Detroit, where funding can only stretch so far, the reality is that some pre-K classrooms are far more supported than a room just down the hall of the same school. Grow Up Great, a program funded by the PNC Foundation, supports select teachers with professional development, sends learning supplies and toys, sponsors field trips, and gets parents involved with special involvement opportunities. (The Atlantic)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up