In Detroit, where funding can only stretch so far, the reality is that some pre-K classrooms are far more supported than a room just down the hall of the same school. Grow Up Great, a program funded by the PNC Foundation, supports select teachers with professional development, sends learning supplies and toys, sponsors field trips, and gets parents involved with special involvement opportunities. (The Atlantic)

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read