Michigan community supports refugees with continuing education
In Lansing, Michigan, where more than 16,000 refugees have settled over the past 40 years, the scars of fleeing danger and oppression are an everyday part of their community. A bipartisan and multi-faith coalition there has formed to support The Global Institute of Lansing — a nonprofit that utilizes an all-volunteer teaching staff to help students from 16 countries — earn their high school diploma. (Lansing State Journal)
