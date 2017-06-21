Civil rights commission will investigate Department of Education
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights announced the launch of a two-year investigation into a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Education. The agency is drawing attention due to statements by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in which she refused to promise that she would enforce federal civil rights laws. (Education Week)
