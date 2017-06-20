In the great news department, The Texas Tribune has won four national honors in the prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards.

A hearty congrats to our hardworking crew for the following accolades:

"Continuing coverage" award for our Bordering on Insecurity series on the rhetoric vs. reality of the Texas-Mexico border

"Excellence in social media" award for our Snapchat story "A Sniper on Campus," which accompanied our project on the anniversary of the UT Tower shooting

"Investigative reporting" for our interactive hurricane project and storm simulation with ProPublica, Hell and High Water

"Overall excellence" for our, well, overall excellent website

We're grateful for this recognition of our important journalism. And as a nonprofit newsroom, we're well aware that we couldn't produce these types of crucial projects without the support of our readers. Please help us continue to raise the bar by becoming a member today.