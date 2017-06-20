In the great news department, The Texas Tribune has won four national honors in the prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards

A hearty congrats to our hardworking crew for the following accolades:

  • "Continuing coverage" award for our Bordering on Insecurity series on the rhetoric vs. reality of the Texas-Mexico border
  • "Excellence in social media" award for our Snapchat story "A Sniper on Campus," which accompanied our project on the anniversary of the UT Tower shooting
  • "Investigative reporting" for our interactive hurricane project and storm simulation with ProPublica, Hell and High Water
  • "Overall excellence" for our, well, overall excellent website 

We're grateful for this recognition of our important journalism. And as a nonprofit newsroom, we're well aware that we couldn't produce these types of crucial projects without the support of our readers. Please help us continue to raise the bar by becoming a member today.  

