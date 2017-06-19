North Texas researchers ID 100-plus genes linked to human memory
Dr. Genevieve Konopka with the O’Donnell Brain Institute discusses how it could help develop new therapies for epilepsy or memory disorders.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Dr. Genevieve Konopka with the O’Donnell Brain Institute discusses how it could help develop new therapies for epilepsy or memory disorders. (KERA)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up