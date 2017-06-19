How well do you know Gov. Greg Abbott's vetoes? Take our quiz to find out.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott revealed which bills he had decided to veto from this year's regular legislative session. How close were you paying attention? Take our veto quiz to find out.
Read more about the vetoes here — but be warned: There are spoilers for the quiz!
