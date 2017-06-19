The Bookshelf: June 20, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights Programming the Brain.
Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
PROGRAMMING THE BRAIN: EDUCATIONAL NEUROSCIENCE PERSPECTIVE: Pedagogical Practices and Study Skills for Enhanced Learning and Metacognition
by Chandana Watagodakumbura
Watagodakumbura argues that advances in education haven’t kept pace with advances in neuroscience. ... He opens with the notion that all human brains are unique and malleable, to the extent that every person has his or her own unique way of learning… Education, he argues, works counter to such neurological individuality by forcing students to conform to rigid teaching and testing structures, which may turn off even the most gifted students. … Overall, though, Watagodakumbura makes a convincing case that everyone is wired differently for learning, and children who are taught in ways that allow for this fact will blossom intellectually. The book raises intriguing questions about what it truly means to be different in an educational system that demands conformity.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up