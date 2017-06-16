In the Texas Political Roundup: A Texas congressman recalls the scene at a shooting in Washington, D.C., this week, a new poll finds Republicans in Texas think President Trump is doing a fine job and Gov. Greg Abbott hopes lawmakers will give local tree ordinances the ax.

