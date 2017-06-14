The Texas Legislature passed a bill deregulating eyebrow threading, which has for years required practitioners in Texas to pay licensing fees and undergo hundreds of hours of unrelated cosmetology training.

  • The state Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case challenging the state's regulations on eyebrow threading, which several businesses and threaders say have hurt their ability to operate in Texas. [link]

  • Three bills aimed at reducing what it takes to get licensed for certain cosmetology jobs were considered in a House committee hearing Monday evening. [link]

