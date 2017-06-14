ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — A staffer of U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who was among those shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning, is expected to make a full recovery, the Austin Republican said.

The four Texas lawmakers on the Republican team – U.S. Reps Joe Barton, Kevin Brady, Mike Conaway and Williams were at the practice. Conaway, Williams, Barton and Brady are safe.

"Congressman Williams was not shot, however a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention," his office said in a statement shortly after the shooting.

On Twitter, Williams said the staffer, Zack Barth, is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

A gunman fired on members of Congress practicing baseball Wednesday morning. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was among those shot. According to Politico, Scalise is undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the hip and is in stable condition. News reports said that in addition to Barth and Scalise, two Capitol Hill police officers were also shot. A Capitol Hill police chief said the officers are in good condition. CNN reported that the shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois, is in police custody and was taken to a hospital.

In a statement, Barton said that shortly after 7 a.m. Eastern time, the suspect began using a high caliber firearm to shoot at congressional members and staff on the field. Capitol police officers returned fire in an exchange that lasted around 10 minutes.

"The Alexandria Police along with the Capital Police secured a cease-fire, capturing the suspect," Barton said.

JUST IN: Rep. Barton describes seeing gunman open fire and hit Rep. Scalise, and security detail returning fire.

At a mid-morning press conference, law enforcement officials said it was too early to comment on a number of aspects of the shooting, including whether the lawmakers were targeted.

Williams, a former minor league baseball player, has coached the GOP Congressional team since 2013, according to his office.

Amid news of the shooting, House members were alerted that that no votes were expected in that chamber Wednesday. Several committee hearings were postponed.

Statements from lawmakers on Wednesday expressed prayers for those who were shot and praise for Capitol Hill police for their response.

"We are all Americans, and we must stand together against any attempt to divide us," U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R- Fort Worth, said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, the lone Texan on the Democrats' congressional baseball team, tweeted his support and prayers after news of the shooting came out.

Kirby Wilson contributed to this report.

