Zebra mussels confirmed in Canyon Lake
The discovery, confirmed last week by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, marks the body of water as the southernmost affected lake in the state.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The discovery, confirmed last week by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, marks Canyon Lake as the southernmost affected lake in the state. Found first in 2009 in Lake Texoma, the invasive species has now infested 10 lakes in four river basins. (KXAN-TV)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up