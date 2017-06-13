The Water Update
Wednesday, June 14-16
- Texas Water Conservation Association, Mid-Year Conference; Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Blvd., Galveston (8 a.m.)
Thursday, June 15
- Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan, Stakeholder Committee and Implementing Committee Meeting; New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., New Braunfels (9 a.m.)
- Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan Implementing Committee; New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., New Braunfels (1 p.m.)
- Texas Hornshell endangered species proposed listing, public information session and hearing; Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave., Carlsbad, N.M. (5-8:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, June 20
- Freshwater Mussel Work Group Meeting; 1701 Congress Ave., Austin (10 a.m.)
Wednesday, June 21
- Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 905 Nolan St., Seguin (10 a.m.)
- San Antonio River Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 100 E. Guenther St., San Antonio (2 p.m.)
Thursday, June 22
- North Texas Municipal Water District, Work Session & Board Meeting; 501 E. Brown St., Wylie (4 p.m.)
- Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)
Monday, June 26
- Groundwater Management Area 10 Joint Planning Meeting; Edwards Aquifer Authority building, Caucus Room, 900 E. Quincy St., San Antonio (11 a.m.)
