TWDB reports on progress in dealing with floods
Beginning with improvements of the state's streamgage network, the Texas Water Development Board has used funding aimed at protecting communities from catastrophe to help the state deal with flooding. Projects include the launch of TexasFlood.org, a website that serves as a centralized location for information about what to do before, during and after a flood, and the development with partners of the TexMesonet, a weather station network of high-quality data to support flood monitoring and flood forecasting efforts by the National Weather Service. (TWDB)
