Op-Ed: LCRA should explain plans for the Lane City reservoir
Environmentalists ask for more transparency from the Lower Colorado River Authority in its plans for the operation of an off-channel reservoir being constructed in Matagorda County.
Environmentalists say that more transparency is needed from the Lower Colorado River Authority in disclosing its plans for the operation of the Lane City, an off-channel reservoir being constructed next to the Colorado River in Matagorda County. They say that the health of Matagorda Bay and the Colorado River itself are at risk if inflows to the bay diminish to a critical point. (Austin American-Statesman)
