Event: InvestH20 Forum
The third annual InvestH2O Forum, "Disruptive Water Technologies and Innovative Investment Scenarios," will meet in Austin on June 15-16.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
What: InvestH2O Forum, titled "Disruptive Water Technologies and Innovative Innovative Investment Scenarios." Companies, investors and corporate and public water technology managers share opportunities and needs in new water technologies.
Who: Sponsored by Accelerate H2O, with participants from the Southwest and adjoining regions. The organizers welcome Trib+Water readers to attend and extend a special invitation promo code of “REG25.”
When: June 15-16
Where: W Hotel, 200 Lavaca St., Austin
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up