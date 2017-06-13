Off-channel reservoirs come with problems
Off-channel reservoirs, constructed away from a river's main channel, may be more environmentally friendly in some ways than on-channel reservoirs, but they come with their own problems.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Off-channel reservoirs, constructed away from a river's main channel, may be more environmentally friendly in some ways than on-channel reservoirs, but they come with their own problems. They may disrupt the flow of the river from which water is being piped to them, and aquatic life such as mussels may be harmed. (Texaslivingwaters.org)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up