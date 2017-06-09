State capitol among lawmakers' summer travel destinations (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: A special session is now a part of state lawmakers’ summer plans. Members of the Texas Legislature have six weeks to prepare to tackle an ambitious agenda in a special session that begins July 18.
Plus, the state's new “sanctuary cities” ban is both a target of legal action and the reason a big group is canceling its convention plans in Grapevine.
Several must-pass sunset bills didn’t make it to the governor’s desk. We’ve compiled an overview of what it could mean for the state if these agencies are not reauthorized. [link]
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings on Wednesday announced that the city council decided to join a number of Texas cities and counties in fighting the state's immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, in federal court. [link]
The American Immigration Lawyers Association is relocating its 2018 convention from Texas due to the state's new immigration law. About 3,000 people were expected to attend the event. [link]
