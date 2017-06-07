Special session blues, the veto period and speaker politics (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Patrick and Edgar about the governor's special session call, bills he's signed and vetoed, the final state budget and what the current political climate means for House Speaker Joe Straus.
