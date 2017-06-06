Watch: Amid speculation over special session, Greg Abbott hosts press conference
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a press conference at 2:30 p.m. The topic? He hasn't said yet — but we're betting it's an announcement on a special legislative session.
At a Bell County GOP dinner Monday night, Abbott said lawmakers did not adequately address property tax relief during the regular legislative session, calling it a "shortcoming." Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has pushed for a special session on property taxes — among other issues — and Abbott seemed to indicate Monday that he agreed with him.
Only the governor can call a special session, and lawmakers can only advance measures the governor places on the agenda. Abbott hasn't said what he would place on a special session call, but it could include everything from bathrooms to ethics to sunset bills.
Tune in live.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
An announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott on whether he will call a special session is unlikely to happen before June 6. [link]
-
As Texas legislators began to speculate about whether and when they will be called into a special session for unfinished business, lawyers and others started looking for ways to avoid it. The simplest idea — an executive order — won't work. [link]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up