Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a press conference at 2:30 p.m. The topic? He hasn't said yet — but we're betting it's an announcement on a special legislative session.

At a Bell County GOP dinner Monday night, Abbott said lawmakers did not adequately address property tax relief during the regular legislative session, calling it a "shortcoming." Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has pushed for a special session on property taxes — among other issues — and Abbott seemed to indicate Monday that he agreed with him.

Only the governor can call a special session, and lawmakers can only advance measures the governor places on the agenda. Abbott hasn't said what he would place on a special session call, but it could include everything from bathrooms to ethics to sunset bills.

Tune in live.

