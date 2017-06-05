Trump taps Dallas businessman Ray Washburne for administration post
President Trump nominated Dallas real estate investor Ray Washburne to oversee an agency that the president had previously suggested he would like to eliminate.
WASHINGTON — The Trump White House named Dallas real estate investor Ray Washburne to serve in the administration.
President Donald Trump nominated Washburne to serve as president of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a government agency that directs private capital into the developing world. Trump signaled earlier this year that he aimed to cut the agency.
Washburne is one of the most important fundraisers in Republican politics. He began the 2016 cycle backing the campaign of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Eventually, he supported Trump in the general election.
Dallas, in particular, was a pivotal fundraising region for Trump over the course of that campaign. Trump and members of his family made frequent stops there, even as late as October in the general election.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The U.S. Senate will need to confirm Washburne before he can take office.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
As the 2016 presidential primary season got underway, there was a key Republican primary fight going on in Texas: the money chase. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at GOP donors and bundlers who were in high demand. [link]
-
Republicans in Congress have four issues on their agenda ahead of the August recess, but investigations into Russian cyberattacks could derail them all. Texans are well-positioned to potentially play key roles on all of those issues. [link]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up