Wednesday, May 31

Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts, Regular Business Meeting and Public Funds Investment Act Training; Double Tree Austin, 6505 N-IH 35, Austin (8 a.m.)

Texas Water Development Board, Board of Directors Meeting; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, Room 170, Austin (9:30 a.m.)

Water Conservation Advisory Council Meeting; 1340 Airport Commerce Drive, Bldg. 6, Austin (10:30 a.m.)

Thursday, June 1

Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts, Regular Business Meeting; Double Tree Austin, 6505 N-IH 35, Austin (8:30 a.m.)

Friday, June 2

South Central Texas Water Research Interest Group; Stephen F. Austin Bldg., 1700 N. Congress, Room 170, Austin (10 a.m.)

Monday, June 5

Conceptual Model of Groundwater Flow for the Hill Country portion of the Trinity Aquifer; 6220 Culebra Road, San Antonio (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, June 6

Regional Financial Assistance Workshop; 1201 Leopard St., Corpus Christi (9 a.m.)

San Antonio Water System Board of Directors; 2800 N. U.S. Highway 281, San Antonio (9 a.m.)

Thursday, June 8

Region H Regional Planning Group Meeting; San Jacinto River Authority Headquarters, 1577 Dam Site Road, Conroe (10 a.m.)

Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District Meeting; 1124 Regal Row, Austin (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 13

Edwards Aquifer Authority, Board of Directors Meeting; 900 E. Quincy, San Antonio (3 p.m.)

85th Texas Legislature — Water Legislation of Note:

May 29 was the 140th — and last — day of Texas' 85th regular legislative session. The dust is still clearing regarding what actually occurred over the last few days of the session. According to the Legislative Library of Texas, the governor has 20 days after final adjournment to consider bills received in the final ten days (not counting Sundays) of the session, which is Sunday, June 18. After Gov. Abbott takes action or does not action on specific water related bills, the Texas Water Journal in August will provide an in depth analysis of the 85th Texas Legislature for multiple points of view in our biennial summary of the Legislature’s accomplishments.

HB 294 (Walle), relates to appointment of a receiver for a water or sewer utility. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

HB 544 (Anderson, Charles), relates to the use of the rural water assistance fund. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

HB 965 (Springer), relates to the authority of a retail public water utility to require an operator of a correctional facility to comply with water conservation measures. Effective immediately.

HB 1083 (Perez), relates to authorizing a regulatory authority to establish reduced water utility rates funded by donations for the benefit of certain elderly customers. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

HB 1257 (Kacal), relates to the prosecution of and punishment for the offense of criminal mischief involving property used for flood control purposes or a dam. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

HB 1648 (Price), relates to the designation of a water conservation coordinator by a retail public water utility to implement a water conservation plan. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

HB 1946 (Parker), relates to the incontestability of certain contracts or leases submitted to the attorney general by certain water districts. Sent to the governor.

HB 2215 (Price), relates to the deadline for adoption of desired future conditions in groundwater conservation districts. Sent to the governor.

HB 2533 (Geren), relates to civil suits brought by local governments or certain other persons for violations of certain laws under the jurisdiction of, or rules adopted or orders or permits issued by, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Sent to the governor.

HB 2377 (Larson), relates to the development of brackish groundwater. Signed in the House and Senate.

HB 2378 (Larson), relates to extensions of an expired permit for the transfer of groundwater from a groundwater conservation district. Sent to the governor.

HB 2798 (Farrar), relates to the authority of a county to implement a pilot program to reuse wastewater at county facilities. Sent to the governor.

HB 2943 (Larson), relates to the use of money in state water pollution control revolving fund. Sent to the governor.

HB 3177 (Lucio III), relates to the delegation of matters to the executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Sent to the governor.

HB 3618 (King, Tracy), relates to the timing of the expiration of water quality permits. Sent to the governor.

SB 59 (Zaffirini), relates to energy and water management planning and reporting requirements for state agencies and institutions of higher education. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

SB 347 (Watson), relates to the applicability of open meetings and public information laws to regional water planning groups and their committees. Effective Sept. 1, 2017.

SB 749 (Watson), relates to certain charges by the Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District. No. 2; authorizing an increase in a fee. Sent to the governor.

SB 864 (Perry), relates to the procedure for obtaining a right to use state water if the applicant proposes an alternative source of water that is not state water. Sent to the governor.

SB 865 (Perry), relates to a groundwater conservation district’s use of electronic fund transfers. Sent to the governor.

SB 1045 (Estes), relates to the consolidation of public notice requirements for certain air quality permit applications. Sent to the governor.

SB 1430 (Perry), relates to a requirement that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality provide an expedited procedure for acting on certain applications for an amendment to a water right by certain applicants to use desalinated seawater. Sent to the governor.

SB 1525 (Perry), relates to studies by the Texas Water Development Board of water needs and availability in this state. Sent to the governor.

HCR 31 (Springer), urges Congress to encourage the U.S. Department of Agriculture to revise existing policies that promote the waste of water after an irrigated crop has been declared a failure. Signed by the governor.