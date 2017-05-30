San Jacinto earns title of best tasting water
The San Jacinto River Authority has been selected by the American Water Works Association as having the best tasting drinking water in the state and will compete for Best in the Nation title at the AWWA Annual Conference and Expo this summer. (Houston Chronicle)
