Border wall could affect wetlands in Presidio
The Trump administration's proposed border wall would cut through wetlands that were created by a farmer along the border in Presidio, across from the Mexican city of Ojinaga.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The Trump administration's proposed border wall would cut through wetlands that were created by a farmer along the border in Presidio, across from the Mexican city of Ojinaga. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up