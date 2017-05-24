Virtual schools continue to expand in Washington state
In the state of Washington, K-12 enrollment in virtual schools is expanding far beyond the rural communities they were first marketed to serve. Although U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is a proud supporter of virtual schools, some researchers warn that learning this way has drawbacks, including graduation rates and competency scores far below state and national averages. (The Olympian)
