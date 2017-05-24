Trump education cuts target K-12 programs it deems unnecessary
The president’s budget proposal for the fiscal year 2018 includes a 13.5 percent cut in education spending. The cuts, many of which target K-12 programs, will defund programs that the administration has deemed completed, unsuccessful, or that duplicate other efforts. However, little research or academic support has been made to support those claims. (The Washington Post)
