A charter school in Massachusetts has reversed a policy that banned students from wearing hair extensions on campus. Administrators thought they were providing "commonality, structure, and equity to an ethnically and economically diverse student body.” But parents, students, civil rights advocates, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey disagreed. (The Boston Globe)

