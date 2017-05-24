Watch Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith's interview of Julián Castro on the KLRU-TV program "Overheard with Evan Smith." Castro served as the 16th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. Before moving to Washington, Castro served as mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014.

