Livestream: Julián Castro on "Overheard with Evan Smith"
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Watch Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith's interview of Julián Castro on the KLRU-TV program "Overheard with Evan Smith." Castro served as the 16th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. Before moving to Washington, Castro served as mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014.
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up