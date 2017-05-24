Iowa abandons test platform after spending millions to create it
After paying more than $14 million to create a platform to administer its standardized reading exam for elementary students, Iowa is scrapping the testing software.
Iowa paid a nonprofit more than $14 million to create a platform for and administer its standardized reading exam for elementary students. Now, it's scrapping the testing software. A third-party audit, commissioned by the state's Department of Education, found teachers experienced numerous problems with the program. (The Des Moines Register)
