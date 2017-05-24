Florida's governor may tank the state's K-12 budget provisions that increase spending by just $24 per student next year. The last time a veto of that size happened to the state's education spending was in 1983. Gov. Rick Scott faces deep-seeded antagonism from fellow Republicans in the statehouse and a strengthening Democratic opposition, supported by teachers’ unions and school districts. (Miami Herald)

