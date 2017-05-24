The Bookshelf: May 25, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights Addicted to Reform.
Trib+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books of note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
ADDICTED TO REFORM: A Twelve-Step Program to Rescue Public Education
By John Merrow
From an award-winning career as an education correspondent, Merrow sees a nation desperately in need of recovery from addiction to testing and pouring good money after bad. There is no quick fix for our failed schools, writes the author. Instead, we need radical reform of a system that has become obsessed with data and metrics, with graduation and dropout rates that can be easily manipulated, and with schools that would rather their students be obedient and easily controlled, regurgitating the facts they have been fed, than to have their creativity and intellectual curiosity unleashed. [...] The comparison and the book’s format only work to a point, as Merrow’s analysis, not surprisingly, does a better job detailing the problem than the solution.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up