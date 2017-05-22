The House passed a bill Monday allowing high school students who fail one or two standardized tests to take an alternative route to graduation.

On a voice vote, members approved Senate Bill 463, extended an existing program letting high school students who fail required state tests and end-of-course exams graduate as long as they go through a special committee that agrees they are academically prepared. The Legislature established the committees in 2015, as part of the backlash against high-stakes standardized testing, and included a clause causing the program to expire in September.

The Senate's version of the bill would have extended the program until 2019 — which upset critics of high-stakes testing, who wanted a permanent extension.

Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, who sponsored the bill, successfully proposed an amendment extending the program until 2021. "This is a very important amendment requested by a very important constituent, namely my wife and son," he said. Huberty's son is dyslexic and the representative has said he might end up using the program to graduate someday.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

After a final vote in the House, the bill will go back to the Senate, where the upper chamber will decide whether to accept the amendment.

Read related Tribune coverage here: