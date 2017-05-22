CDC warns pools have more parasites
The number of illnesses from parasites in swimming pools has doubled in the past two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The number of illnesses from parasites in swimming pools has doubled in the past two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued a warning before summer swim season begins. (The Washington Post)
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up