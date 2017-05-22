Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

STUMBLING TOWARD VICTORY: Living in Defiance of Parkinson's Disease

by Corey D. King

King blends pragmatic realism, Christian faith, and an irrepressible sense of humor in his second motivational memoir. Parkinson’s disease is an incurable affliction of the central nervous system that affects movement, often causing tremors, among other symptoms, and King’s memoir offers a look into the everyday life of someone who suffers from it. In a series of short essays, the author, who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s at 47, shares stories that show how his outlook has evolved due to his day-to-day experience of living with his disease. … A plainspoken account that will appeal to anyone who’s interested in the experience of living with Parkinson’s disease.

