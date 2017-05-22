The Bookshelf: May 23, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights Stumbling Toward Victory.
Trib+Health is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books note in the field of health care. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
STUMBLING TOWARD VICTORY: Living in Defiance of Parkinson's Disease
by Corey D. King
King blends pragmatic realism, Christian faith, and an irrepressible sense of humor in his second motivational memoir. Parkinson’s disease is an incurable affliction of the central nervous system that affects movement, often causing tremors, among other symptoms, and King’s memoir offers a look into the everyday life of someone who suffers from it. In a series of short essays, the author, who was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s at 47, shares stories that show how his outlook has evolved due to his day-to-day experience of living with his disease. … A plainspoken account that will appeal to anyone who’s interested in the experience of living with Parkinson’s disease.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
Get The BriefAnd stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your user name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up