Texas senators voted 21-10 on Sunday to give child welfare providers protection from legal retaliation if they assert their “sincerely held religious beliefs” while caring for abused and neglected children in foster or Child Protective Services custody.

House Bill 3859 would allow faith-based organizations to place a child in a religion-based school; deny referrals for abortion-related contraceptives, drugs or devices; and refuse to contract with other organizations that don't share their religious beliefs. If a faith-based group refuses services to children or prospective homes on religious grounds, they would be required to refer the child or parent to a different organization that can help them.

The bill comes as Texas legislators and child welfare advocates have been working to tap various communities to help care for vulnerable and abused children. The faith-based community has been seen by some state leaders as a potential solution; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hosted a summit in November encouraging religious congregations to help, and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott in January publicly urged religious groups to support foster families with donations and other activities.

Opponents have decried the legislation, saying it discriminates against LGBT people seeking to be foster or adoptive parents and against people who may have different religious views. Opponents have also argued that “sincerely held religious beliefs” is too ambiguous and leaves the door open for those views to be applied to physical discipline, diets, medical care, blood transfusions, vaccinations and how boys and girls are treated.

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, the bill's sponsor, told members that the legislation is "not meant to discriminate" against anyone and the "best interest of the child" would always be top priority. He warned members that voting down the bill may alienate faith-based providers from wanting to help and could inadvertently undo the Legislature's work this session on child welfare bills.

"This is giving them confidence to go forward and know they can carry out their mission statement," Perry said.

Proponents of HB 3859 have said that the legislation would provide faith-based groups protection from lawsuits and would encourage more to participate as child welfare providers. Among the state's child welfare providers, 25 percent identify as faith-based.

Similar legislation has become law in Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Virginia.

