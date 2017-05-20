Sources: Mechler to resign as Texas GOP chairman
Tom Mechler, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas since 2015, plans to announce his resignation from that post Saturday afternoon, according to people familiar with his decision.
Speculation began swirling Wednesday that Mechler was preparing to step down, and the party had said he would respond to the rumors Saturday. He is expected to make the announcement this afternoon.
The reason for Mechler's resignation was not immediately clear. A Texas GOP spokesman declined to confirm the news.
Mechler has served as chairman since 2015, when he took over after his predecessor, Steve Munisteri, went to work for the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. Mechler won re-election a year later, easily defeating challenger Jared Woodfill, the former chairman of the Harris County Republican Party.
Mechler's tenure has been prominently defined by the 2016 presidential election, during which he worked to get Texas Republicans on board with the controversial GOP nominee, Donald Trump. It was not an easy task — the state's junior U.S. senator, Ted Cruz, had waged a long, bitter battle against Trump throughout the primaries.
The State Republican Executive Committee would pick Mechler's replacement at its next quarterly meeting, which is scheduled for June 2-3 in Austin. At least three names have surfaced as potential candidates: James Dickey, the chairman of the Travis County GOP; Rick Figueroa, a party activist from Brenham who is close to Mechler; and Mark Ramsey, an SREC member from Spring.
