Texas lawmakers facing talk of a potential special session (video)
In the Texas Political Roundup: State lawmakers are questioning their summer vacation plans with talks of a special session heating up. Plus, Uber and Lyft could be back operating across Texas as soon as this summer. And legislators are closer to making straight-ticket voting obsolete.
- Amid rumors of a special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick put out a short list of bills he wants the House to pass if he's going to let the Senate advance must-pass legislation. And he appears to have the upper hand in the last days of the session.
- After a debate among lawmakers over the best way to regulate services like Uber and Lyft, the Texas Senate tentatively backed a proposal that would override local regulations concerning ride-hailing companies.
- The Texas Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to legislation that would eliminate straight-ticket voting in all elections – the option for voters to automatically cast their ballot for every candidate from a single party.
