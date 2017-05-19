In the Texas Political Roundup: State lawmakers are questioning their summer vacation plans with talks of a special session heating up. Plus, Uber and Lyft could be back operating across Texas as soon as this summer. And legislators are closer to making straight-ticket voting obsolete.

 

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • Amid rumors of a special session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick put out a short list of bills he wants the House to pass if he's going to let the Senate advance must-pass legislation. And he appears to have the upper hand in the last days of the session.
  • After a debate among lawmakers over the best way to regulate services like Uber and Lyft, the Texas Senate tentatively backed a proposal that would override local regulations concerning ride-hailing companies.
  • The Texas Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to legislation that would eliminate straight-ticket voting in all elections – the option for voters to automatically cast their ballot for every candidate from a single party. 

Disclosure: Uber and Lyft have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors can be viewed here.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Get The Brief

And stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial

Most Read