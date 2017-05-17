On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Aman and Jim about the House-Senate end-of-session fireworks, Ag Commissioner Sid Miller's recordings on hog poison and Sen. John Cornyn's decision to bow out of consideration for FBI director. 

