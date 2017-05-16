TWJ: Examining interbasin water transfer regulation in Texas
A new report in the Texas Water Journal finds the statute that governs interbasin water transfers in Texas is stricter than the regulations in place in other western states. These laws are designed to balance the protection of the basin of origin with public interest. The authors suggest that lawmakers examine similar statutes in other states to see if they might help Texas reevaluate its own regulatory framework.
