The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would allow voters in counties along the San Marcos River to approve the creation of "water recreation safety zones." Senate Bill 965, introduced by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, would limit the zones to areas adjacent to the river and also alleviate problems land and business owners face as a result of unlawful behavior related to alcohol use near the river. (San Marcos Mercury)

Get The Brief

And stay two steps ahead of the Texas Legislature.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial Membership testimonial

Most Read