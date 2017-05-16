Senate passes bill to protect San Marcos River
The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would allow voters in counties along the San Marcos River to approve the creation of "water recreation safety zones." Senate Bill 965, introduced by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, would limit the zones to areas adjacent to the river and also alleviate problems land and business owners face as a result of unlawful behavior related to alcohol use near the river. (San Marcos Mercury)
