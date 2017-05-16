A bill that would significantly reducing the fee to get a license to carry a handgun in Texas is now on Greg Abbott’s desk.



The proposal, Senate Bill 16, would reduce the first-time fee for a license to carry from $140 to $40 and the annual renewal fee from $70 to $40. The fee would cover the Department of Public Safety's cost to administer the license program as well as $27 needed for county, state and federal background checks, according to the bill's author, state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville.



Lawmakers sent the measure to the governor on Monday. Abbott believes Texas shouldn't impose any fees on licenses to carry handguns, a spokeswoman said in January.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick granted the bill "priority" status in the Senate.

“No Texan should be deprived of their right to self-protection because of onerous licensing fees imposed by the state,” Patrick said in a video on Thursday.

The measure includes an amendment by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, that would waive the fee for peace officers to get a license to carry a gun.

Only Illinois and Arkansas now have higher fees to obtain a license to carry a handgun, Nichols said.

“They’re getting these licenses from out of state because our fees are so high. So what we want to do is remove that incentive,” Nichols said when the measure passed the Senate.

The proposal would take Texas from one of the highest fees in the nation to one of the lowest. Reducing the fee would cost the state roughly $12.6 million in 2018.

