Event: Webinar on using new tools to conserve water in buildings
"A New Tool for Big Water Savings in the ICI Sector" explores how the PACE program can help commercial, industrial and institutional water users prioritize water conservation in their buildings.
Webinar: "A New Tool for Big Water Savings in the ICI Sector," an online presentation of how the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program can help commercial, industrial and institutional water users upgrade water conservation elements in their buildings.
Who: Jennifer Walker of the Sierra Club, Lone Star Chapter, Jonathon Blackburn of the Texas PACE Authority, Bill Hoffman of H.W. Hoffman & Associates, and David Clements of Banyan Water will discuss how PACE can be used to save water, indoor and out, and meet municipal water needs.
When: June 7, 1 - 2:15 p.m.
