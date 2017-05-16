What: The riparian and stream ecosystem education program workshop for the Cypress Creek and Blanco River watersheds for area residents interested in land and water stewardship. The workshop, which is part of the implementation of the Cypress Creek Watershed Protection Plan, will focus on the nature and function of stream and riparian zones as well as the benefits and economic impacts from properly functioning riparian systems.

Who: The workshop is co-hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Hays County, Hill Country Alliance, The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment and the Texas Water Resources Institute.

When: June 1, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: The morning session will be at the Johnson Hall at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12. The afternoon session will include a walk and presentations along the creek.

